Duck Simulator 2 v1.3.0 Released

This is probably one of the last major updates the game will be getting, but Duck Simulator 2 is not quite finished. I have big news coming in the next day or two, so make sure to join the Discord server so you won't miss out! Here's the changelog for this version.

Controller support

Sensitivity options are available in the settings

Amount of pizzas collected is now viewable in the New Game menu

Changelog no longer shows up on first bootup

Fifth wall cutscenes are now skippable

Rearranged the main menu UI

Bug fixes

Once again, I have a big announcement coming out soon. We're nearly at 1,000 members on the Discord server, so please join if you want to be one of the first to see the announcement and want to help support Duck Simulator's development!

See you all soon!