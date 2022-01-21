Duck Simulator 2 v1.3.0 Released

This is probably one of the last major updates the game will be getting, but Duck Simulator 2 is not quite finished. I have big news coming in the next day or two, so make sure to join the Discord server so you won't miss out! Here's the changelog for this version.
- Controller support
- Sensitivity options are available in the settings
- Amount of pizzas collected is now viewable in the New Game menu
- Changelog no longer shows up on first bootup
- Fifth wall cutscenes are now skippable
- Rearranged the main menu UI
- Bug fixes
Once again, I have a big announcement coming out soon. We're nearly at 1,000 members on the Discord server, so please join if you want to be one of the first to see the announcement and want to help support Duck Simulator's development!
See you all soon!
Changed files in this update