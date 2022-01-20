LOVE 3 - 1.0.5

Hey folks, I've taken a crack at some of the small remaining bugs, including a fix to one that resulted from another fix that was done slightly carelessly. Also a reminder for folks who didn't read the previous patch notes:

• General Change: For those paying attention to these changelogs, press "CTRL+SHIFT+L" or all four shoulder buttons at the title screen for a work in progress.

Bug Fixes

• Checkpoint Change: Every once in a while, the player will squish through a pixel or two of the floor. If the player sticks their checkpoint there, it will get stuck there and cause unintended consequences. Now if the checkpoint is found to be under the ground, it tries to push it up four pixels. If it's stuck further than four pixels down, the checkpoint gets reset. This should not cause any issues with any casual play, and will keep cheaters from being able to absolutely ruin the leaderboards with exploits.

• Player physics change: Now when the player is stuck in a solid, they will only get pushed upwards for a maximum of 30 pixels. If they are still in the ground after 30 pixels, they will die. This still makes the unintended shortcut in LOVE 3 Level 25 possible, but stops any particularly nasty ones from happening.

• Added an asterisk of shame for folks who don't complete a YOLO run without saving and continuing. There's no other punishment for it, just a little asterisk next to your run results to show that you had to save and continue. It's okay though, I can't do it either.

• LOVE 3 Level 2 / 25: Changed the sound that plays when operating the mover, which solves a previous

• LOVE 3 Level 4: Fixed a newly introduced bug which was messing up 100% runs

• LOVE 2: kuso Level 3: Fixed a bug where decorative fans would disappear after pausing and unpausing.

• <3 Level 3: Occasionally you could be going so fast that you would die while finishing the level, but this

has been fixed.

• <3 Level 8: Occasionally you could be going so fast that you would die while finishing the level, but this has been fixed.

• Software Change: Previously I've been building the game using Game Maker Studio 2's YoYo Compiler (YYC). For this build, we're using VM, which may improve performance for some players.