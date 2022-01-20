Mr. Mine v0.25 - The Great Rebalance Update

Cave changes

-The drones have been rebalanced to be stronger with early levels, but each level up is now a smaller upgrade.

-Early cave duration has been extended.

-The max building materials you can get from a single cave reward has been reduced to 10.

-Aerial drones now provide a vision of 3 nodes, up from 2.

-The Aerial and Magnetic drones have had their fuel storage reduced to make it easier to send them out, but they’ve also had their fuel consumption reduced some to keep their max distance similar to what it was before.

-Healing drones fuel consumption was reduced.

-Healing drones now heal 8 a tick, up from 5.

Trade changes

-Level 1 trading post on earth now has a much shorter base cooldown.

-Leveling up the trading post no longer reduces duration.

-Each level of the trading posts increases the duration a trade is available, but also improves the quality of the trade.

-The trade reward is no longer tied to the value of the payment, resulting in much better trades.

Scientist changes

Timelapse, Mineral piles, and Money bags from scientists now scale with scientist level and depth. For these excavations their duration is now based on the value of the reward. This will result in early game and early level scientists having much shorter excavations, but lower rewards and higher level scientists having longer duration but higher value rewards. The higher level your scientist gets the better conversion rate for duration to reward.

-Relics have also had their rarities adjusted and should be more common in general besides some of the very rare ones which are unchanged.

-Key of gold has been buffed to grant 5% base, 6.5% at +, 8% at ++. With a cap of 80% increased chance.

Early game changes

-Added a tutorial for crafting the Trading post.

-Added a tutorial for crafting the manager.

-Smoothed out progression between the golem and the underground city.

-The game now starts with mineral deposits visible on the scroll bar (see metal detector changes for more information)

Gem forge changes

-Blue gems now cost 2 workload, up from 1.

-Green gems now cost 3 workload, up from 2.

-Purple gems now cost 4 workload, up from 3.

-Purple gems production time has been reduced from 24 hours to 16 hours.

-Yellow gems production time has been reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours.

-Purple gems now cost 25 reds and 25 blues. (20 reds and 35 blues previously)

-Yellow gems now cost 25 reds and 25 greens. (20 reds and 30 greens previously)

-Some weapon level costs have been re-adjusted to account for gem changes.

Metal detector changes

-The metal detector description now properly updates in the crafting menu to display what the next level does.

-Since the game starts with mineral deposits visible from the start, level 4 now only provides the ability to jump to chests using the spacebar. (this functionality is now described in the description).

-Level 5 of the metal detector now provides the ability to click anywhere on a level to open a chest.

-Level 6 has been added to the Metal detector and provides the ability to collect all natural chest spawns in the world and place them in the chest collector up to your storage capacity.

Other changes

-Undiscovered isotopes from bombardments now show a tooltip on where to get them and if clicked on open up the reactor crafting menu with that bombardment selected.

-Fixed a bug where changing reactor layouts would not properly delete fuel rods or reward items for consumed fuel rods.

-Fixed an issue where building materials and oil said they came from depths of 100k.

-reaching the max depth no longer breaks the game.

-Updated translations and added Thai