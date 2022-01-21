1.38.1.5 (version 1408)

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, English, Finnish, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, and Turkish
English Localization
Items
- Dreams & Nightmares Case Key has been added
- Dreams & Nightmares Case has been added
Paint Kits
- Nightwish (cu_ak47_nightwish) has been added
- Space Cat (cu_bizon_spacecat) has been added
- Melondrama (cu_elites_beware) has been added
- Rapid Eye Movement (gs_famas_rapid_eyes) has been added
- Scrawl (cu_fiveseven_alpha_omega) has been added
- Dream Glade (cu_g3sg1_glade) has been added
- Night Terror (gs_m4a1s_insomnia) has been added
- Ensnared (cu_mac10_pixie) has been added
- Foresight (cu_mag7_predictor) has been added
- Abyssal Apparition (cu_mp7_fear) has been added
- Starlight Protector (gs_mp9_starlight) has been added
- Zombie Offensive (am_xm_zombie_offensive) has been added
- Ticket to Hell (cu_usp_to_hell) has been added
- Necro Jr. (gs_mp5_kid_necronomicon) has been added
- Lifted Spirits (cu_p2k_flying_dream) has been added
- Poultrygeist (sp_scar_chickenfight) has been added
- Spirit Board (cu_sawedoff_ouija) has been added
Item Sets
- The Dreams & Nightmares Collection has been added
- weapon_fiveseven | Scrawl (Mil-Spec Grade)
- weapon_mac10 | Ensnared (Mil-Spec Grade)
- weapon_mag7 | Foresight (Mil-Spec Grade)
- weapon_mp5sd | Necro Jr. (Mil-Spec Grade)
- weapon_hkp2000 | Lifted Spirits (Industrial Grade)
- weapon_scar20 | Poultrygeist (Mil-Spec Grade)
- weapon_sawedoff | Spirit Board (Mil-Spec Grade)
- weapon_bizon | Space Cat (Restricted)
- weapon_g3sg1 | Dream Glade (Restricted)
- weapon_m4a1_silencer | Night Terror (Mil-Spec Grade)
- weapon_xm1014 | Zombie Offensive (Restricted)
- weapon_usp_silencer | Ticket to Hell (Mil-Spec Grade)
- weapon_elite | Melondrama (Classified)
- weapon_famas | Rapid Eye Movement (Classified)
- weapon_mp7 | Abyssal Apparition (Classified)
- weapon_ak47 | Nightwish (Classified)
- weapon_mp9 | Starlight Protector (Covert)
Extra notes