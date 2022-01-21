 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 21 January 2022

1.38.1.5 (version 1408)

Share · View all patches · Build 8057425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

THE DREAMS & NIGHTMARES CASE

  • Introducing the Dreams & Nightmares Case featuring the winning 17 community-designed weapon finishes.

MISC

  • Updated colors of Operation Riptide Diamond Coin model.

MAPS

Insertion 2

  • Replaced weird tree boost spot next to orange building(next to dentist) with an easier more exposed boost.
  • Moved spawnpoints at House around a bit and turned off collision on the mailboxes there, to prevent team spawn blocking.
  • Cleaned up mid a bit by removing a fence and a blue barrel.
  • Blocked off a sightline from on top of the meat/egg shelf into backroom toilet in Market.
  • Tweaked size of trigger for the train station automated door so its possible to go sneak past it through the glass windows.
  • Fixed so the auto shotgun can break the cubicles in office.
  • Minor graphical issues fixed.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, English, Finnish, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, and Turkish

English Localization

  • CSGO_crate_community_30: Dreams & Nightmares Case
  • CSGO_crate_community_30_desc:
  • CSGO_crate_key_community_30: Dreams & Nightmares Case Key
  • CSGO_crate_key_community_30_desc: This key only opens Dreams & Nightmares cases
  • CSGO_set_community_30: The Dreams & Nightmares Collection
  • CSGO_set_community_30_desc:
  • PaintKit_cu_ak47_nightwish: It has been custom painted with a deer and dreamcatchers in neon colors and finished with a pearlescent effect.\n\n<i>I've been saving this for a special occasion... – Booth, Arms Dealer</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_ak47_nightwish_Tag: Nightwish
  • PaintKit_cu_bizon_spacecat: A space art depiction of a cat has been custom painted over a black and purple base.\n\n<i>The paws of creation</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_bizon_spacecat_Tag: Space Cat
  • PaintKit_cu_elites_beware: These berettas have been custom painted with a twisted, frightening depiction of a watermelon over a navy blue background.\n\n<i>Sweet dreams...</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_elites_beware_Tag: Melondrama
  • PaintKit_gs_famas_rapid_eyes: It has been custom painted with pink interlocking squares. The squares are painted with lifelike eyes.\n\n<i>Frantic are the eyes of the dreamer</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_famas_rapid_eyes_Tag: Rapid Eye Movement
  • PaintKit_cu_fiveseven_alpha_omega: Custom designs have been hand-painted using bold strokes over a yellow and teal base.\n\n<i>The first and the last</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_fiveseven_alpha_omega_Tag: Scrawl
  • PaintKit_cu_g3sg1_glade: A green forest gives way to a blue sky at the center of this custom paint job.\n\n<i>\"There, a clearing in the forest!\"</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_g3sg1_glade_Tag: Dream Glade
  • PaintKit_gs_m4a1s_insomnia: Scattered thoughts from the mind of an insomniac have been scrawled across this custom-painted A1-S.\n\n<i>In the bosom of the gentle night, is when I search for the light</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_m4a1s_insomnia_Tag: Night Terror
  • PaintKit_cu_mac10_pixie: A custom paint job of pixies, trapped inside the weapon and eager to escape, has been applied.\n\n<i>They have yet to find someone they cannot fool</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_mac10_pixie_Tag: Ensnared
  • PaintKit_cu_mag7_predictor: This custom paint job features an octopus, asked to predict the outcome of a match, reaching for the \"win\" tablet.\n\n<i>I've got a good feeling about this...</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_mag7_predictor_Tag: Foresight
  • PaintKit_cu_mp7_fear: This custom paint job depicts abandoned souls falling into a pit of nightmares.\n\n<i>You cannot escape your destiny</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_mp7_fear_Tag: Abyssal Apparition
  • PaintKit_gs_mp9_starlight: This custom paint job features a unicorn with a rainbow mane atop a white base. It has been finished with gold accents.\n\n<i>May the deity protect you, should the deity select you</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_mp9_starlight_Tag: Starlight Protector
  • PaintKit_am_xm_zombie_offensive: A custom pattern of zombified Counter-Strike agents has been applied.\n\n<i>\"Undead game\"</i>
  • PaintKit_am_xm_zombie_offensive_Tag: Zombie Offensive
  • PaintKit_cu_usp_to_hell: White technical designs have been custom painted over a black base.\n\n<i>Designer death</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_usp_to_hell_Tag: Ticket to Hell
  • PaintKit_gs_mp5_kid_necronomicon: It has been custom painted with fairytale inspired creatures and a chicken on the silencer.\n\n<i>Playtime is over!</i>
  • PaintKit_gs_mp5_kid_necronomicon_Tag: Necro Jr.
  • PaintKit_cu_p2k_flying_dream: It has been custom painted with a forest beneath ascending bodies.\n\n<i>Many lost souls do not wish to be found</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_p2k_flying_dream_Tag: Lifted Spirits
  • PaintKit_sp_scar_chickenfight: It has been spray-painted with a pattern depicting chickens on a battlefield.\n\n<i>A chicken rides a shark into battle...</i>
  • PaintKit_sp_scar_chickenfight_Tag: Poultrygeist
  • PaintKit_cu_sawedoff_ouija: It has been custom painted to resemble a heavily played spirit board.\n\n<i>\"Come on, I know you're moving it...\"</i>
  • PaintKit_cu_sawedoff_ouija_Tag: Spirit Board

Items

  • item Dreams & Nightmares Case Key has been added
  • item Dreams & Nightmares Case has been added

Paint Kits

  • Nightwish (cu_ak47_nightwish) has been added
  • Space Cat (cu_bizon_spacecat) has been added
  • Melondrama (cu_elites_beware) has been added
  • Rapid Eye Movement (gs_famas_rapid_eyes) has been added
  • Scrawl (cu_fiveseven_alpha_omega) has been added
  • Dream Glade (cu_g3sg1_glade) has been added
  • Night Terror (gs_m4a1s_insomnia) has been added
  • Ensnared (cu_mac10_pixie) has been added
  • Foresight (cu_mag7_predictor) has been added
  • Abyssal Apparition (cu_mp7_fear) has been added
  • Starlight Protector (gs_mp9_starlight) has been added
  • Zombie Offensive (am_xm_zombie_offensive) has been added
  • Ticket to Hell (cu_usp_to_hell) has been added
  • Necro Jr. (gs_mp5_kid_necronomicon) has been added
  • Lifted Spirits (cu_p2k_flying_dream) has been added
  • Poultrygeist (sp_scar_chickenfight) has been added
  • Spirit Board (cu_sawedoff_ouija) has been added

Item Sets

  • The Dreams & Nightmares Collection has been added
    • weapon_fiveseven | Scrawl (Mil-Spec Grade)
    • weapon_mac10 | Ensnared (Mil-Spec Grade)
    • weapon_mag7 | Foresight (Mil-Spec Grade)
    • weapon_mp5sd | Necro Jr. (Mil-Spec Grade)
    • weapon_hkp2000 | Lifted Spirits (Industrial Grade)
    • weapon_scar20 | Poultrygeist (Mil-Spec Grade)
    • weapon_sawedoff | Spirit Board (Mil-Spec Grade)
    • weapon_bizon | Space Cat (Restricted)
    • weapon_g3sg1 | Dream Glade (Restricted)
    • weapon_m4a1_silencer | Night Terror (Mil-Spec Grade)
    • weapon_xm1014 | Zombie Offensive (Restricted)
    • weapon_usp_silencer | Ticket to Hell (Mil-Spec Grade)
    • weapon_elite | Melondrama (Classified)
    • weapon_famas | Rapid Eye Movement (Classified)
    • weapon_mp7 | Abyssal Apparition (Classified)
    • weapon_ak47 | Nightwish (Classified)
    • weapon_mp9 | Starlight Protector (Covert)

Changed files in this update

