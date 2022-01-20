PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1367

open world spawner log updates
Added cannon augments, new ambience, volume adjustments, Tentacle Boss SFX
#5160 - ESC on login screen should bring up exit confirmation, or at least the options dialog so you can quit easier.
Changed files in this update