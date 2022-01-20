 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 20 January 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1367

Patchnotes via Steam Community

open world spawner log updates

Added cannon augments, new ambience, volume adjustments, Tentacle Boss SFX

#5160 - ESC on login screen should bring up exit confirmation, or at least the options dialog so you can quit easier.

