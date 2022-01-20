Day one emergency patch lol. Thanks to Lancer-X for starting the ball rolling. Essentially loading was not working right because of a file parsing error where a line ending was not properly eaten by the parser. Also you could save on the title screen, and loading from the title screen didn't work, and save file names were not displayed on the save menu. Because this is an emergency patch, there may still be bugs, let me know if you find anything!
Break update for 20 January 2022
Emergency patch for saving and loading.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update