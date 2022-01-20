Thingamajig Early Access release 11

New Features:
- Updated the version of Unity used to build Thingamajig. Previously we were using 2019.4 LTS, but we have now switched to 2020.3 LTS.
- For physics, switched from the Projected Gauss-Seidel (PGS) solver to the Temporal Gauss-Seidel (TGS) solver. This should improve the stability and quality for joints in particular.
- Slight change to how Thing definition works. Previously a new Thing definition would use the coordinate system of one of the selected objects to define the orientation of the resulting Thing. Often this would be some arbitrary rotation and not a useful alignment. Now newly defined things use world space orientation and choose the front side from the six major axis-aligned directions (based on the orientation of the tool) to determine the "front" side of the Thing.
- Fixed a minor issue with the material editor's friction adjustment sliders. Previously it was possible to force one of the values out-of-range when static and dynamic friction are locked. Now both are clamped to stay in range.
For a complete list of changes see: Early Access 11 Release Notes
Changed files in this update