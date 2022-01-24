 Skip to content

Breach Wanderers update for 24 January 2022

The UI Overhaul bugfix update

Build 8057029

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small patch addresses several small issues that surfaced after the UI Overhaul update!

  • Adjusted the battlefield positions script. Enemies should be spread more evenly on the battlefield when a summon occurs.

  • Fixed the level up card rewards being under the other text on the same screen.

  • Fixed that self freeze can steal the next turn as well (Double end turn bug).

  • Fixed the temporary cards with "when discarded" effects that aren't removed when discarded.

  • Fixed the glow for the card Pounce when a target behind the front one is shocked.

  • Fixed the card Pounce when the greatbow is equipped (will be similar to Shatter now).

  • Prevented victory/defeat and abandon run happening at the same time.

  • Fixed enemy turn lock when enemy summons override an allied summon that was attacking (Red drake fight / Silgas).

  • Fixed the doubling spyglass not correctly copying power surge+.

  • Fixed Paladin sometimes not creating Charge Up cards after playing its 10th card.

  • Moved the Map Legend so that it's not covered by phones' camera notches.

  • Fixed many more small issues!

