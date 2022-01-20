Red Tether Version 1.004 (Launch)

- Restructured tutorial circuit a bit
- Advai has a whole bunch of new tips in store
- Chemical Spill zone now uses darker background by default
- Fixed a bad variable check when initiating stabilizing (addressing potential crash)
- Fixed controller ZAxis not registering when bound to certain actions (?)
- Fixed missing tutorial message about cutting all tethers
- Fixed screen glitch option saving as ui glitch option instead
- Fixed increased turn speed when swinging not taking effect when playing with controller
- Fixed missing cloud gen value in industrial zone, leading to too much clouds
- Fixed background planet scale not being correctly adjusted to zone progression
- Fixed changing background options while on wave 0 not removing existing parallax objects
