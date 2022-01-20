 Skip to content

---Red---Tether--> update for 20 January 2022

Red Tether Version 1.004 (Launch)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restructured tutorial circuit a bit
  • Advai has a whole bunch of new tips in store
  • Chemical Spill zone now uses darker background by default
  • Fixed a bad variable check when initiating stabilizing (addressing potential crash)
  • Fixed controller ZAxis not registering when bound to certain actions (?)
  • Fixed missing tutorial message about cutting all tethers
  • Fixed screen glitch option saving as ui glitch option instead
  • Fixed increased turn speed when swinging not taking effect when playing with controller
  • Fixed missing cloud gen value in industrial zone, leading to too much clouds
  • Fixed background planet scale not being correctly adjusted to zone progression
  • Fixed changing background options while on wave 0 not removing existing parallax objects

