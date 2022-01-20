 Skip to content

House of Rules update for 20 January 2022

Update Note - v2.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8056477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed the instruction of the marble puzzle to be more intuitive

-Changed the instruction of the sheep puzzle to be more intuitive

-Shortened all the dialogues before a chase (except the first try)

-Enabled lowering the difficulty of all the chases in the ending screen

(Activated after failing at least 3 times)

Changed files in this update

