-Changed the instruction of the marble puzzle to be more intuitive
-Changed the instruction of the sheep puzzle to be more intuitive
-Shortened all the dialogues before a chase (except the first try)
-Enabled lowering the difficulty of all the chases in the ending screen
(Activated after failing at least 3 times)
House of Rules update for 20 January 2022
Update Note - v2.0.7
-Changed the instruction of the marble puzzle to be more intuitive
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update