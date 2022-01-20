Version 0.8.7 update

Hello blacksmiths,

first of all I'm really grateful for your perfect bug reports and hereby was able to fix a lot of stuf:

Patch 0.8.7

Changes:

NEW Enchanting recipes: Lesser scroll of fire and ice added into the game, granting item additional damage

Rare items vendor will now show additional items and won't display any already owned recipe (doesn't work retrospectively)

all inventory chests now provide additional +5 Inventory Space (for already placed chests in saves, please re-place them in your workshop to get the boost, just in case)

Bug report:

fixed a bug that caused 'Amber Eye' amulet to not be craftable

manual dungeon fights will be possible even when hero group is not at the scouted place

fixed a bug with carpets and

Life Stone, Iron Shield, War Shield, War Axe can now be automated through Inventory - Overview screen by Overseer

fixed some translation misalignments and Status Values for items in Sales Menu

fixed a potential bug that would cause any staff member to disappear when carpets or other staff was selected or placed from build menu (needs testing)

fixed a display bug that would cause first smelter to not have level updated when moving him around workshop

'Stamina refill' ability is now bound to 'S' hotkey in Arena battles

fixed missing buttons for 'Auto-distribution' of potions on some languages

Staff menu - Alchemy button at the top will now properly close when player unlocks Alchemy and presses ESC button

'Library menu' will now close the blueprints UI if it's called while it was open

Wanborne camera control sensitivity is now reduced

Free Prologue is coming back soon!

On top of that, I've agreed to bring back the Prologue free part to the store again. Looks like 1 year in the store, getting player's feedback wasn't enough. People will get better view on what this game offers and we can avoid some confusion in the future.

The plan is to make the first hour more dynamic.

Choose game without Wall/Floor building option before start. So that means, that walls and floor will probably be pre-built and that player can focus on other items. Less filler quests - means more faster features too Better impact for workshop upgrades

Let me know whether there is something you'd love to change on Prologue, so I get the best feedback possible.

Cheers,

VM Machal <3