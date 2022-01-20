 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Manic Archers update for 20 January 2022

Update 3.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8056348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Switched to true pixel graphics (from HD-graphics with pixel sprites)
  • Updated menu graphics and colors
  • Fireball arrows while supercharged now have a short charge time
  • Player being on fire is now much more significant
  • New stand/run to top/bottom animations for archers
  • Dragon armor and threeway arrows powerups are now permanent (not limited duration anymore)
  • Removed colorised enemy bug in coop mode
  • Supercharged rage arrows visually updated
  • Many fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

"Manic Archers"-Depot WIN Depot 1521412
  • Loading history…
"Manic Archers"-Depot MAC Depot 1521413
  • Loading history…
"Manic Archers"-Depot LINUX Depot 1521414
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.