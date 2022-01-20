- Switched to true pixel graphics (from HD-graphics with pixel sprites)
- Updated menu graphics and colors
- Fireball arrows while supercharged now have a short charge time
- Player being on fire is now much more significant
- New stand/run to top/bottom animations for archers
- Dragon armor and threeway arrows powerups are now permanent (not limited duration anymore)
- Removed colorised enemy bug in coop mode
- Supercharged rage arrows visually updated
- Many fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 20 January 2022
Update 3.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
