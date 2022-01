When fighting the doppelganger in Haunted Glacier, it was possible to stun him backwards and behind the icewalls. This has been fixed with a linetrace for walls before adding any backward-force.

The catapult trolls in Granite Gash could shoot through rocks that was very near them. This has been fixed, and they will wait to fire when there is a rock just in front of them.

The Bear Crossbow bolts has gotten bigger pickup-boxes