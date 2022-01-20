 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Liftoff update for 20 January 2022

Update 1.4.3 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8056322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update with some quick fixes. Read the changelist below:

  • Fixed: Black screen issue in multiplayer when a drone reset was requested. This could occur in multiple scenarios (switching between flight/spectator modes, drones resetting in the background, etc.)
  • Fixed: Authentication error message where the information was not displayed properly when trying to sign in to a Liftoff Pro account from a different Steam account.
  • Fixed: Issue with the tournament management system.
  • Added: Additional logging is enabled to track down a rare issue where the room creation would get stuck in the 'Creating room...' state.

Changed files in this update

Liftoff Content Windows Depot 410341
  • Loading history…
Liftoff Content Mac Depot 410342
  • Loading history…
Liftoff Content Linux Depot 410343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.