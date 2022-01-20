Update 1.4.3 Released

A small update with some quick fixes. Read the changelist below:
- Fixed: Black screen issue in multiplayer when a drone reset was requested. This could occur in multiple scenarios (switching between flight/spectator modes, drones resetting in the background, etc.)
- Fixed: Authentication error message where the information was not displayed properly when trying to sign in to a Liftoff Pro account from a different Steam account.
- Fixed: Issue with the tournament management system.
- Added: Additional logging is enabled to track down a rare issue where the room creation would get stuck in the 'Creating room...' state.
