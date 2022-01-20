 Skip to content

Ostriv update for 20 January 2022

Alpha 4 patch 7 hotfix 3

Alpha 4 patch 7 hotfix 3

Added/changed:

  • Slightly slowed down the shoes production

  • Now showing a reminder over a house put on hold

  • Can now enable/disable seasonal hiring per building (also fixes some problems with "Apply to all")

Fixed:

  • Another case of white lines during bridge construction

  • The resource wasn't delivered to granaries and trading posts if it's being bought from citizens

  • It was possible to mix different types of trees in an orchard

  • Some stone deposits were not recognized by the miners (problem will stay in older saves)

  • Fishing boats tended to take suboptimal paths on Map 1

  • Another crash after demolishing buildings

  • A possible cause of start-up issues on Intel videocards

