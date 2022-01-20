Alpha 4 patch 7 hotfix 3

Added/changed:
-
Slightly slowed down the shoes production
-
Now showing a reminder over a house put on hold
-
Can now enable/disable seasonal hiring per building (also fixes some problems with "Apply to all")
Fixed:
-
Another case of white lines during bridge construction
-
The resource wasn't delivered to granaries and trading posts if it's being bought from citizens
-
It was possible to mix different types of trees in an orchard
-
Some stone deposits were not recognized by the miners (problem will stay in older saves)
-
Fishing boats tended to take suboptimal paths on Map 1
-
Another crash after demolishing buildings
-
A possible cause of start-up issues on Intel videocards
Changed files in this update