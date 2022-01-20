 Skip to content

Waiting For The Raven update for 20 January 2022

Small Update - WFTR - 20/01/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tech Tree Issues Fixed
  • Strange bug in which killing faction leaders will not disband the faction
  • Bug which sometimes crashed them game when a property owner lost it's final property.
  • Plot window is now above "All Characters" window.

Changed files in this update

Waiting For The Raven - Windows Depot 1380012
Waiting For The Raven Depot - MAC OS Depot 1380013
Waiting For The Raven - Linux Depot 1380014
