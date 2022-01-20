- Tech Tree Issues Fixed
- Strange bug in which killing faction leaders will not disband the faction
- Bug which sometimes crashed them game when a property owner lost it's final property.
- Plot window is now above "All Characters" window.
Waiting For The Raven update for 20 January 2022
Small Update - WFTR - 20/01/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
