Tacview 1.8.8 beta 2 is now available

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED support for Radar range gate display
- ADDED Control Zone add-on to display control zone of selected aircraft (for dogfighting)
- ADDED entries to the database (P-51B-5, MIM-23B)
- ADDED CTRL + mouse wheel to zoom in and out on charts Y axis
- ADDED support for Cyan and Yellow colored objects
- ADDED support for more RadarRangeGate properties
- IMPROVED custom textures loading order is now the same as declaration order
- IMPROVED Korea & Balkans database and terrain for BMS 4.35.3
- IMPROVED lag spikes filtering in charts
- IMPROVED csv importer now sets object name based on the csv filename
FIXES
- FIXED anticipatory trail display during real-time telemetry
- FIXED incorrect beginning of speed curves
- FIXED visual curve oscillation during scrolling of some charts
Changed depots in beta branch