Kira's dark story is complete! - FULL RELEASE

Kira's dark story is complete with 40% Discount on Full Game Release!
Can you help Kira to find answers for her questions? Take on mysterious technology in a thrilling platformer. Meet hundreds of prepared challenges in [b]Dark Minute: Kira's Adventure Full release from KovalGames.[/b]
- Kira's story is complete in 101 dark levels.
- After 60 seconds the light turns off...
- You need to find 3 energy cells to open the exit.
- Discover unknown dungeons, explore underwater mazes and missions.
- Collect alien artifacts.
- Play on PC, MacOS and Linux!
Help Kira explore this dark underworld...
