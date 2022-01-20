 Skip to content

DARK MINUTE: Kira's Adventure update for 20 January 2022

Kira's dark story is complete! - FULL RELEASE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kira's dark story is complete with 40% Discount on Full Game Release!

Can you help Kira to find answers for her questions? Take on mysterious technology in a thrilling platformer. Meet hundreds of prepared challenges in [b]Dark Minute: Kira's Adventure Full release from KovalGames.[/b]

  • Kira's story is complete in 101 dark levels.
  • After 60 seconds the light turns off...
  • You need to find 3 energy cells to open the exit.
  • Discover unknown dungeons, explore underwater mazes and missions.
  • Collect alien artifacts.
  • Play on PC, MacOS and Linux!

Help Kira explore this dark underworld...

