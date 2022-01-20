Full release is HERE!

It's finally here!

After almost 4 years in Early Access, where we developed and polished the game alongside you - our community, we are thrilled that Warriors: Rise to Glory! is now FULLY RELEASED and is out of Early Access.

We would like to thank you all for supporting the game in its long Beta phase, we couldn't have done this without you!

The full release of the game includes BOTH the Single Player Campaign and the Online Multiplayer. So step into the arena and prove your worth!

In order to celebrate this exciting event, we have added a lot of new content for this patch.

Version 1.0 notes:

Major feature - Crafting Gems

Fire Gem Level 1 - Increase weapon damage by 2 . Level 2 - Increase weapon damage by 5 . Level 3 - Increase weapon damage by 10 . Level 4 - Increase weapon damage by 15 , adds 2% weapon damage as burn effect. Level 5 - Increase weapon damage by 20 , adds 5% weapon damage as burn effect. Level 6 -Increase weapon damage by 20 , adds 10% weapon damage as burn effect.

Frost Gem Level 1 - Reduce your opponent's Attack points by 1 for every successful hit. Level 2 - Reduce your opponent's Attack points by 2 for every successful hit. Level 3 - Reduce your opponent's Attack points by 3 for every successful hit. Level 4 - Reduce your opponent's Attack points by 4 for every successful hit, give a 15% chance on successful attacks to make your opponent miss his next attack. Level 5 - Reduce your opponent's Attack points by 5 for every successful hit, give a 20% chance on successful attacks to make your opponent miss his next attack. Level 6 - Reduce your opponent's Attack points by 6 for every successful hit, give a 25% chance on successful attacks to make your opponent miss his next attack.

Wind Gem Level 1 - Increase your Attack Points by 5 . Level 2 - Increase your Attack Points by 10 . Level 3 - Increase your Attack Points by 20 . Level 4 - Increase your Attack Points by 35 , increase the Critical Chance of attacks by 5% . Level 5 - Increase your Attack Points by 55 , increase the Critical Chance of attacks by 10% . Level 6 - Increase your Attack Points by 80 , increase the Critical Chance of attacks by 25% .

Earth Gem Level 1 - Increase your Defence Points by 2 . Level 2 - Increase your Defence Points by 4 . Level 3 - Increase your Defence Points by 7 . Level 4 - Increase your Defence Points by 10 , reduce all damage taken by 2%. Level 5 - Increase your Defence Points by 15 , reduce all damage taken by 4%. Level 6 - Increase your Defence Points by 20 , reduce all damage taken by 6%.

Water Gem Level 1 - Increase your Armor Points by 5 . Level 2 - Increase your Armor Points by 15 . Level 3 - Increase your Armor Points by 40 . Level 4 - Increase your Armor Points by 90 , increase your Vitality points by 4. Level 5 - Increase your Armor Points by 200 , increase your Vitality points by 10. Level 6 - Increase your Armor Points by 420 , increase your Vitality points by 21.



Early Adopters Sigil

To show our deep gratitude, all of our early adopters will receive a unique sigil for their house. You can equip it under the sigil section at the House edit area.



The Great Reset

In order to maintain fairness with all of our new players, and since there was some abuse available in the beta phase, we have reset all of the players' progress in the game. However, and as promised, all beta players will receive a small bonus reward of Glory Coins and Soul Points based on their progress in the beta phase.

Additional patch notes:

Gameplay

Increased silvers received from Brutal matches.

Increased the prices of all Legendary weapons.

Increased AI difficulty between levels.

The Leaderboard has been reset.

All progress and currency gained in the beta has been reset (with bonuses

2vs2 & FFA now unlock together at House Level 2.

Added Shmekels rewards on House Level Up Perks.

Improved Attribute Well rewards.

When reaching level 10, your opponents will now get stronger with each battle.

Bugs & Technical issues

Fixed an issue where your AI partner would consider your victory streak against Bosses.

Fixed an issue where reaching a House Upgrade on Level 25 would not apply.

Fixed an issue with "Eye of the Tiger" skill which lasted 2 turns instead of 1.

Fixed an issue where pressing the ESC key in the treasury would result to the game getting stuck.

Graphics

When reaching Level 10, you will now see the minimum silvers gained from battles in the battle menu.

Changed error text message to "Main Menu" instead of "Quit".

Added Graphical pointers on new unlocked Battle Modes.

What's next?

In the near future, we are going to add the 4th and last boss to the game - "Azar - Molded by Fire" (some of you may recognize him from the Single Player...) and if we'll see any other request by our community we will add more content in the future.

As always, we appreciate all your feedback and try to respond and fix any reported issue as soon as possible, so feel free to reach out to us through our various community channels:

Enjoy,

Gavra Games!