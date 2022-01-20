January 20th, 2021, Change List
Zero Hour starts TODAY (January 20) at 12 PM Pacific!
- Earn points for kills & match placement
- Claim exclusive Zero Hour event rewards
- Playing Legions Mode does count towards the event!
Legions Mode
- Limited-time 6v6v6v6 battle royale mode
Voice Communication
- Fixed an issue for all platforms where if a player was muted previously during a match they would not be muted in any matches afterwards
- Fixed several issues related to reconnecting to voice chat when a connection failure occurs for any reason
- Fixed several issues related to the "Team Chat Only" toggle in Settings -> General
- Added "Mute/Unmute" buttons to the player pedestals on the Main Menu that allow you to mute or unmute yourself and other players when joined together in a squad
General
- Christmas Environment and snow has been removed
Support
For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket
Known Issues
- Players occasionally turn invisible for a short period of time
- Gun reloads can become jammed and prevent the player from being able to reload
- DT11 may encounter inconsistent fire rates
- Challenge Bar progress is missing the gradient
- Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase
- If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data
See you in game!
