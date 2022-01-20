 Skip to content

POPULATION: ONE update for 20 January 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
January 20th, 2021, Change List

Zero Hour starts TODAY (January 20) at 12 PM Pacific!

  • Earn points for kills & match placement
  • Claim exclusive Zero Hour event rewards
  • Playing Legions Mode does count towards the event!

Legions Mode

  • Limited-time 6v6v6v6 battle royale mode
  • Playing Legions Mode does count towards the event!

Voice Communication

  • Fixed an issue for all platforms where if a player was muted previously during a match they would not be muted in any matches afterwards
  • Fixed several issues related to reconnecting to voice chat when a connection failure occurs for any reason
  • Fixed several issues related to the "Team Chat Only" toggle in Settings -> General
  • Added "Mute/Unmute" buttons to the player pedestals on the Main Menu that allow you to mute or unmute yourself and other players when joined together in a squad

General

  • Christmas Environment and snow has been removed

Support

For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket

Known Issues

  • Players occasionally turn invisible for a short period of time
  • Gun reloads can become jammed and prevent the player from being able to reload
  • DT11 may encounter inconsistent fire rates
  • Challenge Bar progress is missing the gradient
  • Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase
  • If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data

See you in game!

