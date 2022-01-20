Pleasure Party Updated to Version 1.02

First, thank you all for the amazing response that the Pleasure Party game has received, as well as all of the feedback with suggestions and ideas. We look forward to continue to grow the game. Today we published update V1.02, which addresses a few issues that some of our users have encountered. Changes include:

Double-Click: There is no longer any need to "double click" to select characters and items in the game. All actions now take place using a single click. This will solve an issue for a small number of users who were unable to make selections, and also makes things easier to use overall. If you prefer the original "double click" functionality, you can re-enable it in the Settings on the Home/Launch page. Head-Clicking: You can now select characters by clicking on their heads, as well as their bodies. This will help make it easier to select certain characters when they are in positions where access to the body region is difficult. Turning off Bonus Notifications: Some users have expressed that the "2 girls...." bonus messages that cover the screen can get annoying after a while, when you just want to watch the scene. On the small settings screen within the game, you can now uncheck a toggle to turn them off. Libido is capped at 150. From the beginning, Libido was intended to be capped at 150. It was a bug that in some cases, the character could go beyond 150. This has been corrected.

Again, thanks for all of the feedback, and stay tuned as we continue to improve the Pleasure Party experience!