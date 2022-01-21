Weekend loot events, January 21st-24th

Share · View all patches · Build 8055635 · Last edited 21 January 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Captains,

Today, January 21st, we started two loot events:

Where is my shipment?

All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.

The weekend event will run from daily maintenance on January 21st until daily maintenance on January 24th

Diana Event

The weekend event will run from daily maintenance on January 21st until daily maintenance on January 24th. Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

Gold Ducat

Gold Rouble

Gold Sultani

Gold Thaler

Strange Gold Bar

Rare wood

Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

Additional outpost permit

Additional dock permit

Diana permit

Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

WAR SERVER (PVP)

South Antilles

East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado

South of Hispaniola

PEACE SERVER (PVE)

South Antilles

East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado

South of Hispaniola

In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

Other tunes

Bravery perks contain battle speed bonus from now on:

2% to maximum speed for Bravery 1

4% to maximum speed for Bravery 2

