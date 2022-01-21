Weekend loot events, January 21st-24th

Captains,
Today, January 21st, we started two loot events:
Where is my shipment?
- All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
- The weekend event will run from daily maintenance on January 21st until daily maintenance on January 24th
Diana Event
The weekend event will run from daily maintenance on January 21st until daily maintenance on January 24th. Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:
- Gold Ducat
- Gold Rouble
- Gold Sultani
- Gold Thaler
- Strange Gold Bar
- Rare wood
- Rare guns
Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:
- Additional outpost permit
- Additional dock permit
- Diana permit
- Admiraal de Ruyter permit
If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).
Search locations
WAR SERVER (PVP)
- South Antilles
- East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
- South of Hispaniola
PEACE SERVER (PVE)
- South Antilles
- East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
- South of Hispaniola
In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.
Other tunes
Bravery perks contain battle speed bonus from now on:
- 2% to maximum speed for Bravery 1
- 4% to maximum speed for Bravery 2
*Spotlight image from Captain fedora from the December screenshot competition.
Changed files in this update