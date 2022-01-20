- localization errors have been fixed
- in the textbook, the chapters construction and personnel are reversed
- information about the player's money has been added to the tutorial
- At the start of the game, the description was changed: 'Colonization of the Moon (simple)'
- At the start of the game, the description was changed: 'Colonization of Mars (average)'
- The signature of the fulfilled conditions for the fulfilled contract was fixed
- added the 'camera settings' panel
- camera speed moved to camera settings
- added a camera rotation switch when moving the mouse to the screen borders
- added an optional orbital camera
- when moving the WASD camera, the focus on the subject is reset
- fixed the robot's inability to go to one of the kitchens
- fixed the robot's inability to go to some plants
- the unavailability of the colony has been canceled when staff satisfaction is lowered to 0%
Changed files in this update