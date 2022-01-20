 Skip to content

Solargene Playtest update for 20 January 2022

0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8055615

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • localization errors have been fixed
  • in the textbook, the chapters construction and personnel are reversed
  • information about the player's money has been added to the tutorial
  • At the start of the game, the description was changed: 'Colonization of the Moon (simple)'
  • At the start of the game, the description was changed: 'Colonization of Mars (average)'
  • The signature of the fulfilled conditions for the fulfilled contract was fixed
  • added the 'camera settings' panel
  • camera speed moved to camera settings
  • added a camera rotation switch when moving the mouse to the screen borders
  • added an optional orbital camera
  • when moving the WASD camera, the focus on the subject is reset
  • fixed the robot's inability to go to one of the kitchens
  • fixed the robot's inability to go to some plants
  • the unavailability of the colony has been canceled when staff satisfaction is lowered to 0%

