RetroDrift: Retrowave Online Road update for 20 January 2022

Out Now!

Hello everyone, we are finally publishing the RetroDrift: Retrowave Online Road that we have developed for a long time.

We are very happy for this and very curious about the feedback.

During the first week you can buy our game with -25% discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1857140/RetroDrift_Retrowave_Online_Road/

We a so happy to release our game. We hope, that with your help/feedback we will get out from early access more faster than we plan.

You can send us your suggetions via steam topic - [MAIN] Your Ideas & Suggestions

