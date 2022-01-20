Quality of Life Updates + The Big Adventure Event!

Hello everyone.

We just wanted to let you know that The Big Adventure Event has begun! We have a small but important update to celebrate our participation: text speed settings.

Not everyone reads at the same speed as others, especially when English isn't a native language. This setting will allow you to set the speed at which text appears to your own liking, letting everyone experience the story at their own pace.

We've also improved how the game handles old saves. There was a bug with incompatible (old) save files when certain updates got pushed, causing an infinite loading screen. The game will now scan your save file to see if it is compatible with the current version, and if it isn't compatible, the game will not try to load.

And last but not least, we've improved the general story flow.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/900400/Sacred_Fire_A_Role_Playing_Game/

And if you're looking for more adventure after completing Act 1 of Sacred Fire, head over to The Big Adventure Event's page! There are hundreds of demos to experience.

If you're new here, make sure you try our demo! And if you already own the game, give the text speed setting a try, your feedback is always appreciated.

Sacred Fire

Iceberg Interactive