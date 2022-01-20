Player Scaling beta and the Super Pixel Bundle

Dear Tinkerers,

welcome to 2022. We hope you had some time to rest and relax and made it well into this new year, and now let's take a look at what we have in store for you!

Super Pixel Bundle

First of all, today our publishing team at Headup launched the Super Pixel Bundle that includes three wonderful games, all joined by their aesthetics: The crazy classic RPG Pixel Heroes, Super Treasure Arena and Tinkertown.

The bundle will be there for a long time (if not for forever^^) and gives you 15% off for getting all the three titles. In addition to the aesthetics part of our team, they have also been part of the devs that made Pixel Heroes and Super Treasure Arena.

In case you already own one or two of the games in this bundle, you can still purchase the bundle and will only pay for and receive the games you do not own including the discount.

Getting back to Tinkertown we’re currently working on several new features, most prominent and almost finished: controller support and key-rebinding. This update will not just include the ability to plug in almost any modern controller you like to play Tinkertown with and the option to remap any button on controller or keyboard, but also updates the UI and gives you some quality of life features.

And while you are waiting for this update to arrive, we’ve just pushed another feature to the preview branch:

Player-Scaling

From now on, the world of Tinkertown will adjust to the amount of players participating in any fight. Monsters will only grow stronger if multiple players are close-by and get weaker again after a bit, once the number of players has shrunk.

Please keep in mind that we’re doing a lot in terms of balancing and will do so according to your feedback too. So please use the Steam forums and/or our Discord and let us know what you think.

Last but not least, we’re still in the middle of updating the roadmap and will soon deliver a new one. Combat & classes will be linked as one big update, housing and NPCs will be delivered and of course there’s a new biome & dungeon coming! In addition we’ll be unveiling the unknown in the roadmap this year too!

Expect more updates soon.

Much love,

Your Tinkertown Team