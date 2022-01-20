Time Record Histograms (v0.7.0)

Hi all,

In this week's update I've added a new feature that will increase the replay value of Dofense significantly.

You can now compete with others on the time you take to win the battle. And because of the unique gameplay mechanic of Dofense, there are two kinds of records that you can set.

You can be the fastest by figuring out a way to win in the shortest amount of time. You can experiment with various weapons, credit distribution and gameplay strategies to shorten this time as much as you can. If your time is in bottom 10% of historically recorded times, then you win the special medal.

The other medal is for those who know how long they can hold the fort. You can try to stretch out the battle as long as you can by delaying your attack on the enemy gate. That sounds easy? Well, try it. Of course, you have to still win the battle for the time record to count. This record will require good judgment on your part about the size of the crowd you can handle. If you record a time in top 10% of other players, you get the "Crowd Crusher" medal.

Every time you win a battle, your time is recorded on a server which allows creation of these histograms.

Besides this big update there are other small ones too