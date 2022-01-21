Patchnotes 21st of January 2022

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

First of all, Happy New Year! Best wishes for this year 2022. We hope it will be filled with opportunities for you :). Unfortunately, the English version is not available but is getting closer and closer !

This week, we focused on improving the sheep farming scenario in the South Region: Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur. We have also added new features that should improve your gaming experience! Lots of bugs fixed too, thanks to our players on our Discord who helped us spot them!

IMPORTANT

We strongly advise you to start a new game after this update as it is unfortunately not retroactive. Thus, loading old saves may cause significant gameplay problems.

Improvement of the sheep farming region

Dialogues : dialogues with NPCs have been added

Tutorial : the tutorial for sheep breeding has been added

: the tutorial for sheep breeding has been added Addition of the mountain pasture

Addition of Orchard

New features

Options : it is now possible to modify the graphic resolutions as well as the sound volume

Finance : possibility of establishing the rate of repayment and the time before starting the repayment of a loan.

: possibility of establishing the rate of repayment and the time before starting the repayment of a loan. Main character : the list of his skills as well as his overall level have been reworked

Each icon indicates a skill, as well as the character's level and experience in that skill. When you click on a tile, a training pop-in opens allowing you to improve this skill.

The seed calendar: in the purchase menu, it is now possible to see the sowing and harvesting periods for each seed.

Rebalancing indicators

The Renew action of the pig building lowered the “Energy Consumption” indicator a little too much (0.05 each time). The indicator is now down 0.02 points.

The "Sowing with ploughing" technique of the Sow action lowered the "Soil management" and "Preservation of biodiversity" indicators too much, these indicators will now be lowered by 0.005

The “Synthetic Fertilizer” technique of the Feed action lowered the “Soil Management” and “Preservation of Biodiversity” indicators too much, these indicators will now be lowered by 0.005

The “Enhanced Protection” technique of the Protect action lowered the “Soil Management” and “Preservation of Biodiversity” indicators too much, these indicators will now be lowered by 0.005

The external renewal technique of the Renew action of the pig house lowered the “Energy consumption” indicator too much. this indicator will now be lowered by 0.015

All solar panels in the maternity ward go from €15,000 to €50,000 (same for the Heritage indicator). All the solar panels in the pig building go from €37,500 to €80,000 (same for the Heritage indicator). The prices were too low.

Bug fixes

Loading a save no longer resets scores and insurance

Pig building renew action no longer crashes the game

The house administrative action no longer blocks the game

Market: the page opens when there is no more seed

The camera no longer moves by itself when closing the purchase popup

An emplyee who ends his/her contract returns to the list of characters to recruit

That's it for this update! Thanks again for your continued support for our game. Feel free to join our discord or follow us on social media to chat with us about the game!

-The Gamabilis Team

