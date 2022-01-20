"Day-Two" patch :) There may be problems with displaying the patch version and still displaying v.0.3.144, but this is not right :)
- Fixed the bug when after hacking the car, it disappears, and a new one appears
- Fixed items' names and descriptions
- Fixed incorrectly working selection options in the quest of saving residents from the monster
- Changed the negative effects from eating raw meat
- Fixed bugs in a random quest with a boulder
- Nerfed the chances of a drop and the impact on safety from luck and the perk of mindfulness
- Fixed a bug with the inability to get new recipes
- Fixed some recipes and a problem that caused a bottle of water used in crafting to disappear
- Fixed interface overlap on the battle screen
- Fixed a bug that could cause the battle interface to disappear
- The choice of localization now depends on the default language of the operating system
- Improved support for different screen resolutions
- Fixed the story quest "Voting is coming"
- Fixed the story quest "Doomsday".
Guys, this is not yet all the bugs that have been collected for today. I'm aware of the rest, work is underway. I remind you that bug reports can be sent not only to discord or by email, but also in the game on the main menu screen.
Changed files in this update