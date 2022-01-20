 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lost scavenger update for 20 January 2022

"Day-Two" patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8055333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Day-Two" patch :) There may be problems with displaying the patch version and still displaying v.0.3.144, but this is not right :)

  • Fixed the bug when after hacking the car, it disappears, and a new one appears
  • Fixed items' names and descriptions
  • Fixed incorrectly working selection options in the quest of saving residents from the monster
  • Changed the negative effects from eating raw meat
  • Fixed bugs in a random quest with a boulder
  • Nerfed the chances of a drop and the impact on safety from luck and the perk of mindfulness
  • Fixed a bug with the inability to get new recipes
  • Fixed some recipes and a problem that caused a bottle of water used in crafting to disappear
  • Fixed interface overlap on the battle screen
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the battle interface to disappear
  • The choice of localization now depends on the default language of the operating system
  • Improved support for different screen resolutions
  • Fixed the story quest "Voting is coming"
  • Fixed the story quest "Doomsday".

Guys, this is not yet all the bugs that have been collected for today. I'm aware of the rest, work is underway. I remind you that bug reports can be sent not only to discord or by email, but also in the game on the main menu screen.

Changed files in this update

Хранилище Lost scavenger Depot 1571169
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.