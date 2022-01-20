"Day-Two" patch :) There may be problems with displaying the patch version and still displaying v.0.3.144, but this is not right :)

Fixed the bug when after hacking the car, it disappears, and a new one appears

Fixed items' names and descriptions

Fixed incorrectly working selection options in the quest of saving residents from the monster

Changed the negative effects from eating raw meat

Fixed bugs in a random quest with a boulder

Nerfed the chances of a drop and the impact on safety from luck and the perk of mindfulness

Fixed a bug with the inability to get new recipes

Fixed some recipes and a problem that caused a bottle of water used in crafting to disappear

Fixed interface overlap on the battle screen

Fixed a bug that could cause the battle interface to disappear

The choice of localization now depends on the default language of the operating system

Improved support for different screen resolutions

Fixed the story quest "Voting is coming"

Fixed the story quest "Doomsday".

Guys, this is not yet all the bugs that have been collected for today. I'm aware of the rest, work is underway. I remind you that bug reports can be sent not only to discord or by email, but also in the game on the main menu screen.