P&C Beta Update: 20.01.2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It was a really satisfying week! Many fixes to the client and the new traits menu make it much more appealing to browse between all the different perks the Knight can start with!

And hey...

Making new Title Screens is always fun!

Size: 756.5 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Reworked the Knight Trait menu! It's now much easier and faster to navigate

ːswirliesː Added Knight Trait: "Incubus Knight"

ːswirliesː Added Knight Trait: "Rattesein CEO"

ːswirliesː Added Knight Trait: "Mason Knight"

ːswirliesː New Title Screen! Dusk & Banner

ːswirliesː Revised starting Army / Defense starting scores for many Reigns

ːswirliesː Revised Trait bonuses

"Battle-Ready" from STR and DEX +1/+2/+3 to +1/+3/+5

"Stud Knight" from END +1/+2/+3 to +1/+3/+5

"Stud Knight" from Kingdom Lewdness +10/20/30 to +10/25/50

"Pacifista" from INT +1/+2/+3 to +1/+3/+5

"Pacifista" from Diplomacy +2/+3/+5 to +2/+5/+10

"Devil's Advocate" from Affinity bonus after war declaration +2/+3/+4 to +1/+3/+5

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Trait Upgrade"

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Trait Change"

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "Plump Helmet" description not matching its effect

ːswirliesː Fixes missing Dragon Progeny bodies

ːswirliesː Fixed missing Goblin Progeny (bugbear variant) haircuts

ːswirliesː Sea Dragon Progeny can now be in their THICC form

ːswirliesː Kobold Princess can now be in her THICC form while in drakebold mode

ːswirliesː Fixed Old Barnacle scene after defeating the Spika freezing the game on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed Rattesein funds being reset after going to NG+

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess "T.C.V." portrait position

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Kobold/Wyvern Princess "DIY" costumes (Shark and Wyvern)

ːswirliesː Fixed "Devil's Advocate" trait awarding ♥ with Mermaid Princess rather than Affinity with the Mermaid Reign