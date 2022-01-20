 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 20 January 2022

v0.8.1.3 (HotFix) - Add a new function for custom resolution

v0.8.1.3 (HotFix)

  • Add a new function for custom resolution, if you have any resolution bug, try it.

