 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Luckitown update for 20 January 2022

small patch v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8055157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • you can now place farms underneath friendly units
  • new cast: REROLL (cost: 2 coin), rerolls all dice that are not yet used or held. unlocked by market
  • added more music
  • the starting roll should now always contain at least 1 heart and 1 wood
  • slightly nerfed the final boss a bit (max health 600 -> 500)
  • nerfed the first boss (GOBLIN AIRSHIP). the bombs deal less damage (5 -> 3) and it spawn less goblins (3 -> 2)
  • windowed mode window resizing is now allowed (on Windows)
  • each season now spawns less grass/rocks/etc.
  • added steam leaderboards for fastest completion time and fastest completion turns
  • changed the UI layout so you don't need to scroll anymore

Changed files in this update

Luckitown Content Depot 1872791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.