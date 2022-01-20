- you can now place farms underneath friendly units
- new cast: REROLL (cost: 2 coin), rerolls all dice that are not yet used or held. unlocked by market
- added more music
- the starting roll should now always contain at least 1 heart and 1 wood
- slightly nerfed the final boss a bit (max health 600 -> 500)
- nerfed the first boss (GOBLIN AIRSHIP). the bombs deal less damage (5 -> 3) and it spawn less goblins (3 -> 2)
- windowed mode window resizing is now allowed (on Windows)
- each season now spawns less grass/rocks/etc.
- added steam leaderboards for fastest completion time and fastest completion turns
- changed the UI layout so you don't need to scroll anymore
Luckitown update for 20 January 2022
small patch v1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
