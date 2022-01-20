- Added LINUX and MAC ports!
- Added a small music volume drop when speech occurs to give more breathing room.
- Music now starts at 75% [To help accomodate things].
- Added (F2 and F3) as music volume controls [speech is already at 100%, also was before and imho doesn't need to be adjusted]
- Added + and - as MASTER Volume controls.
- Fixed some issues with character changing.
- Fixed few crash bugs.
Blackwell Unbound update for 20 January 2022
Blackwell Unbound - Linux & Mac & various other bugsquashing!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
