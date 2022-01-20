 Skip to content

Blackwell Unbound update for 20 January 2022

Blackwell Unbound - Linux & Mac & various other bugsquashing!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added LINUX and MAC ports!
  • Added a small music volume drop when speech occurs to give more breathing room.
  • Music now starts at 75% [To help accomodate things].
  • Added (F2 and F3) as music volume controls [speech is already at 100%, also was before and imho doesn't need to be adjusted]
  • Added + and - as MASTER Volume controls.
  • Fixed some issues with character changing.
  • Fixed few crash bugs.

Blackwell Unbound Content Depot 80341
Linux Depot 80342
Mac Depot 80343
