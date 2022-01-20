THE BIG ADVENTURE EVENT begins!

Hello, overseer!

The Human Survival Committee invites you to try the new Organs Please demo. You can tour the updated Factory as part of The Big Adventure Event on Steam. We advise you to attend, or you may be recycled.

The new Organs Please demo will be available for a limited time, from January 20 to 24. Almost every aspect of the game has been changed and improved, including visuals, employee interactions, fulfillment mechanics, and so much more. The Committee hopes that you will make every effort to achieve mission success.

We will also hold an Organs Please live stream on January 23 at 1:00 AM PDT, 3:00 AM CDT, 9:00 AM GMT, 10:00 AM CET. Join us and bring your friends!

Don't forget to follow us on social media and tag us when you play or stream the game.

Respectfully,

Committee of State Vigilance

