- New audio engine: Steam Audio
- New Item: Text tablet
- Gameplay improvement: The possibility to mix items with different THC values automatically.
- Gameplay improvement: The grass has been shortened in some places.
- Performance: New LOD calculation
- Betatest: Crossing Part 2
- Bugfix: Savegame
- Bugfix: Price calculation
- Bugfix: THC calculation
- Bugfix: Remove vitrine with items
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 20 January 2022
Update 0.9.0
