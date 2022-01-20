 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 20 January 2022

Update 0.9.0

Update 0.9.0

20 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New audio engine: Steam Audio
  • New Item: Text tablet
  • Gameplay improvement: The possibility to mix items with different THC values automatically.
  • Gameplay improvement: The grass has been shortened in some places.
  • Performance: New LOD calculation
  • Betatest: Crossing Part 2
  • Bugfix: Savegame
  • Bugfix: Price calculation
  • Bugfix: THC calculation
  • Bugfix: Remove vitrine with items
  • Fixed minor bugs

