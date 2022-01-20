Hear ye! Steam Trading Cards have arrived!

Dear Monarchs!

The Winter is long and harsh, and we hope that your Kingdom stays strong and hearty during this time (for those of you with lands in the southern hemisphere, well... enjoy your sunshine and bountiful crops!).

We come today bearing gifts, I'm unsure if they'll keep you warm, but I'm optimistic they'll at least bring a smile to your face.

Yes, they're here! You can now get your hands on some lovely Kingdom Two Crowns trading cards!

You can get your own cards just by playing the game; in fact, if you've already played, expect them to pop into your inventory soon. If you wish to complete the set, the rest can be acquired through the Steam Community Market or traded with others via the Trading discussion forum here on Steam.

Crafting a complete set of cards will yield you a lovely game badge that you can display on your user profile. During this process, you can receive random rewards, including emoticons & profile backgrounds.

As a little sneak peek, here are some of my favourites.

Backgrounds



I love how the key art for two crowns gives the perfect negative space to show off my Steam Profile. Including this one, there are three to collect in total!

Emoticons

There are 10 in total, and it was a proper arduous task to narrow down which ones I wanted to show you. Life as a Queen really means making the tough decisions!



(A)Greed is firmly (mostly) an office favourite and we hope you have as much fun with it as we do.

I wanted to take the time to thank you all for your comments and thoughts over the Winter holidays. We've been reading them all and are pleased to announce that difficulty modes is something we're looking into and will be coming in the future! We want to give all you lovely Monarchs the options to play the game with the challenge level that you feel comfortable with. Myself, I love a good Blood Moon and Winter slog, but I sometimes I just want to build myself a lovely little Kingdom without too much thought about those pesky greed. I hope that you, too, will enjoy these different difficulty options in the future.

Long Live You All!