Make Your Kingdom is OUT NOW!

Make Your Kingdom is now available for everyone here on Steam! 🎉 And for those who are new to the game let us introduce it to you.

Make Your Kingdom is a city-building game where you have to build, expand and improve your settlement. Become a leader of a brand new kingdom, keep your people happy and the economy thriving, fight orcs and have fun!

The game few features unique to its genre, such as:

Play as a founder of the settlement - you can help build your kingdom, carry the resources, talk to other settlers and motivate them, fight off hordes of orcs with your own sword!

Choose between a few different looks of various buildings - customize your settlement the way you want!

No stress sandbox mode - create without any limitations! In this mode, your settlers can’t starve, get sick or die. Fires, weather conditions, earthquakes, and orcs can no longer destroy your buildings.

The changing of the seasons - each season brings its own challenge, but all are equally beautiful.

We can't wait to read all your comments and reviews and let's hope that the game runs smoothly for all of you! Soon we'll be posting a guide here for everyone that wants to have a bit more insight on the game but so far we'll let you dive in and explore on your own ;) Cheers! 🥂