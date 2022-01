Hey,

Another tiny update, it becomes regular now. Just adding a new feedback when you work with a competitor to make a game. As soon as you know you'll have to pay a penalty, if you don't have enough money, the game will warn you and suggest you to take out a mortgage.

I think it is better than going bankrupt.

This update contains also a tiny bugfix regarding custom platforms.

Have a nice day

xoxo

Binogure