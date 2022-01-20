Hotfix (14177)

Small fixes after testing the latest major patch:
- Fixed an issue where the dim background of tutorial came out corrupted after a few resize.
- Fixed the confirmation window not appearing when trying to close the game during a battle.
- Fixed the text in the language selection dropdown overflowing a bit.
- Fixed the cursor of the timebar remaining visible when the timebar was hidden
- Fixed a crash when using an "all or nothing" food in the inventory in survival mode
