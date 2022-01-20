 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Doom & Destiny Worlds update for 20 January 2022

Hotfix (14177)

Share · View all patches · Build 8054918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes after testing the latest major patch:

  • Fixed an issue where the dim background of tutorial came out corrupted after a few resize.
  • Fixed the confirmation window not appearing when trying to close the game during a battle.
  • Fixed the text in the language selection dropdown overflowing a bit.
  • Fixed the cursor of the timebar remaining visible when the timebar was hidden
  • Fixed a crash when using an "all or nothing" food in the inventory in survival mode

Changed files in this update

Doom & Destiny Worlds Content Depot 953691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.