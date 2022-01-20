Star of Wisdom tweaks, Vault Item, Bug Fixes!

v2.6.0

Highlights

The Star of Wisdom has been tweaked, a couple of new Options items, plus bugfixes and backend updates!

New and Changed

-The Star of Wisdom now functions a bit differently, granting new Mana Stars and Radiant Stars. These changes were made to make it more clear how many Perk choices you had remaining, and whether or not they would be doubled!

-New Game Credits item in options!

-New Vault item in Options! Try out the first code, "TapWizard2"! Most codes will be obtained directly from TopCog and will have an expiration.

Fixes

-Fixed the Grim Potion...again! We should call it the Zombie potion, because this bug can't be killed! Yet...

-The way the game manages inputs was heavily changed. This should reduce a number of crashes occurring on iOS.

-Upgraded to a new game engine version, which should improve overall game stability and performance.

-And even more, other various backend revisions, which should reduce issues! The majority of users never experience a problem, but we want to get the number of bug-free players as close to 100% as possible! 🙂

-Fixed issues which could occur when other Steam games were running.