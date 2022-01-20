Patch 1.1.2

Ok so I way miscalculated the achievement about created autoclicks in a run, it has been reduced from "Generate 300,000 autoclicks in a run" to "Generate 50,000 autoclicks in a run", it was not supposed to be this hard! ːsteamfacepalmː

Also added an option to turn off the animated background of the desert and the underwater stages, as it made some people nauseous, hope it helps! As usual, if you have started a run in a previous patch, turn "BG animation" off before in the main menu before continuing your run, as the option won't appear there yet. ːsteamthumbsupː