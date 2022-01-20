 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

My life as an archeologist update for 20 January 2022

Patch 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8054861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok so I way miscalculated the achievement about created autoclicks in a run, it has been reduced from "Generate 300,000 autoclicks in a run" to "Generate 50,000 autoclicks in a run", it was not supposed to be this hard! ːsteamfacepalmː

Also added an option to turn off the animated background of the desert and the underwater stages, as it made some people nauseous, hope it helps! As usual, if you have started a run in a previous patch, turn "BG animation" off before in the main menu before continuing your run, as the option won't appear there yet. ːsteamthumbsupː

Changed files in this update

My life as an archaeologist Content Depot 1689351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.