PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1365

Share · View all patches · Build 8054803 · Last edited 20 January 2022 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Made decreasing an item quantity an atomic query to get a consistent affected rows count when multiple calls are made in parallel [4996]

updated item creation and item stacking to be processed in a queue to prevent duplicate item creation

updated pvp shop panel to display different title if opened from wishing well / updated pvp shop panel to close when clicked outside of bounds

log updates

fixed item shortcut assignment bug causing duplicated shortcuts to entries

#5180 - if the cursor changes, the last frame of animation from the drop stays on screen (below flower here) (2)

#5162 - Mouse particles should only drop while mouse is moving

#5163 - Mouse particles should drop more frequently during fast mouse movement

updated redirecting condition when warping to farm/house, find best server warp now uses the main spawn point of the custom area

updated player ship icons when spawned in open world maps

updated seeds to not display rarity stars in shops

updated character selection screen to hide rotation arrows when no character is in slot

fixed null reference for poison attack damagetexts

#5159 - explain proper /who usage in error message

prefab reference setup

#5100 - Hat dye colors are wrong in store panel

setup a new spawn blocker system allowing map editors to restrict open world sea monster spawning in certain areas such as lakes

fixed crop projectile null reference causing animation freeze

ui panels can now be toggled off on same key

Reworked logger manager - cached data sending logic is moved to the thread. (#4935)

Added logs to investigate PerformanceUtil issues.

PerformanceUtil now waits a delay before trying to initialise.

added treasure chest admin logs

updated player ship to clear temporary powerups on death and spawn

Fixed build warnings

Added new discoveries to map editor

Added additional logs to PerformanceUtil.

Fixing build warnings

Added new river tiles

#5041 - updated getting sprites for land powerups from xml config

#5113 - Press Enter on Login/Character screens to advance

#5140 - Sitting takes a while to cancel, and character rubber-bands a bit (2)

Changes to wind particles in sea gusts and boost

Fixing build warnings

Mix tweaks and changes to the following - landing battle impact is louder, pendulum clock in interiors is louder and better spatialized, created interior emitter group bus to have interior emitters be heard above music, and boosted the volume of player footsteps a bunch.

Sound adjustments, added wallas, clock

#5157 - command "/admin server_info" does nothing

Fixed double loading bug

Fixes to clock pendulum spatialization, built banks and reimport chatter assets.

Fixed dash windup effect not working sometimes

Fixed double loading bug - part #2

