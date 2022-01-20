PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1365

Made decreasing an item quantity an atomic query to get a consistent affected rows count when multiple calls are made in parallel [4996]
updated item creation and item stacking to be processed in a queue to prevent duplicate item creation
updated pvp shop panel to display different title if opened from wishing well / updated pvp shop panel to close when clicked outside of bounds
log updates
fixed item shortcut assignment bug causing duplicated shortcuts to entries
#5180 - if the cursor changes, the last frame of animation from the drop stays on screen (below flower here) (2)
#5162 - Mouse particles should only drop while mouse is moving
#5163 - Mouse particles should drop more frequently during fast mouse movement
updated redirecting condition when warping to farm/house, find best server warp now uses the main spawn point of the custom area
updated player ship icons when spawned in open world maps
updated seeds to not display rarity stars in shops
updated character selection screen to hide rotation arrows when no character is in slot
fixed null reference for poison attack damagetexts
#5159 - explain proper /who usage in error message
prefab reference setup
#5100 - Hat dye colors are wrong in store panel
setup a new spawn blocker system allowing map editors to restrict open world sea monster spawning in certain areas such as lakes
fixed crop projectile null reference causing animation freeze
ui panels can now be toggled off on same key
Reworked logger manager - cached data sending logic is moved to the thread. (#4935)
Added logs to investigate PerformanceUtil issues.
PerformanceUtil now waits a delay before trying to initialise.
added treasure chest admin logs
updated player ship to clear temporary powerups on death and spawn
Fixed build warnings
Added new discoveries to map editor
Added additional logs to PerformanceUtil.
Fixing build warnings
Added new river tiles
#5041 - updated getting sprites for land powerups from xml config
#5113 - Press Enter on Login/Character screens to advance
#5140 - Sitting takes a while to cancel, and character rubber-bands a bit (2)
Changes to wind particles in sea gusts and boost
Fixing build warnings
Mix tweaks and changes to the following - landing battle impact is louder, pendulum clock in interiors is louder and better spatialized, created interior emitter group bus to have interior emitters be heard above music, and boosted the volume of player footsteps a bunch.
Sound adjustments, added wallas, clock
#5157 - command "/admin server_info" does nothing
Fixed double loading bug
#5113 - Press Enter on Login/Character screens to advance
Fixes to clock pendulum spatialization, built banks and reimport chatter assets.
Fixed dash windup effect not working sometimes
Fixed double loading bug - part #2
#5113 - Press Enter on Login/Character screens to advance
Harpoon rope now becomes more transparent as it gets closer to breaking.
Sea projectiles now have an option to be aligned with their velocity.
Fixed material on harpoon rope.
Harpoon rope now attaches to the back end of the projectile.
