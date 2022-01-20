Version 9.4

More stitches, my bitches, and a major update that lets you play at 60 FPS with normal game speed. I had to change a lot of integer variables to floats, but hopefully it's all working. Go to Settings, then Gameplay, then set Game Speed to "Smooth". Remember, all settings are saved with your character, so save your game after you change the settings.

Also, there are some minor fixes with error messages that didn't really affect the game. Please let me know if there are any problems with the "Smooth" option (it's only for hi-performance computers, so it's not the default setting yet).

Complete list of fixes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Included new game speed option in Settings, "smooth", to run at 60 FPS with normal game speed.

-Removed Brigand Exclusive.exe from game folder (no longer works with new text plugin).

SCRIPTS:

-Fixed error message in Parasitic Touch script if diseasing target after killing them.

-Medkit Mastery ability target type is now set to "none" (passive ability for clarification).

-Corrected command for ghoul refugess from "aifaction" to just "faction" (confused with new Warlord Scripting Language).

-Updated Escape the Polyphonic objective description to give clue to player about saving the game on the cell bed.

RESOURCES:

-Updated Player's Manual: "Demon Friend" is now "Ally of Chaos".