Landfall Update Out Now!

STOCKHOLM — Feb. 8, 2022 — Systemic Reaction has released the free “Landfall” update for the open-world co-op action game Generation Zero on Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. “Landfall” introduces the Soviets, a third faction hostile to both the Resistance (players) and the FNIX machines, opening the battlefield to new strategic possibilities as players can pit two enemy groups against one another.

YouTube

“Landfall” Features:

New Soviet War Machines: A third faction arrives with two new machine types: the Soviet Lynx and Wolf, each designed with unique ways to challenge players and dominate the battlefield.

A third faction arrives with two new machine types: the Soviet Lynx and Wolf, each designed with unique ways to challenge players and dominate the battlefield. Base Building Rewards: All players get a free pack containing a range of base-building items.

All players get a free pack containing a range of base-building items. New UI Improvements: Players will discover more storage and resource capacity, as well as a new weapon wheel to quickly swap between gear, increasing the number of equipment slots.

Players will discover more storage and resource capacity, as well as a new weapon wheel to quickly swap between gear, increasing the number of equipment slots. New Map Revamps: The South Forest region has been redesigned with a ton of changes to enhance environmental storytelling.

Today’s update also brings new premium DLC. The “Base Defense Pack”, available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 for $3.99, includes bonus Resistance items such as a grenade launcher pillbox, spiked wall and floor traps, explosive barrel, human decoy, and sandbag shooting position.

Generation Zero puts players on the front line of the battle against the machines in an alternate history Sweden. More than one million players have experienced the game since launch, with numerous updates and two story-driven expansions (“Alpine Unrest” and “FNIX Rising”) continuing to drive the adventure, including a host of additional content planned for 2022.

For more on Generation Zero, visit [www.GenerationZero.com](www.GenerationZero.com), and follow @GenZeroGame on Twitter.