Misc. Fixes & Adjustments - 0.45(3)

Changes
▶Can no longer glitch out of the block map
▶Option to toggle off shakes and vibrations in settings
▶Tavern / Lamp Item / Torch / Other places will no longer glow with high volumetric light.
▶Small "Recommended" label added next to "Fire"
▶Added links to both PC and MOBILE version on main menu
▶Fixes & Adjustments
▶Store interfacing is fixed on mobile.
▶Character creation is now zoomed in on mobile
▶Charging / Not Charging mode for FPS (30/60) For mobile devices.
▶Performance boost for mobile.
Changed files in this update