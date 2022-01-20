 Skip to content

Element Quest update for 20 January 2022

Misc. Fixes & Adjustments - 0.45(3)

Share · View all patches · Build 8054699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • ▶Can no longer glitch out of the block map

  • ▶Option to toggle off shakes and vibrations in settings

  • ▶Tavern / Lamp Item / Torch / Other places will no longer glow with high volumetric light.

  • ▶Small "Recommended" label added next to "Fire"

  • ▶Added links to both PC and MOBILE version on main menu

  • ▶Fixes & Adjustments

  • ▶Store interfacing is fixed on mobile.

  • ▶Character creation is now zoomed in on mobile

  • ▶Charging / Not Charging mode for FPS (30/60) For mobile devices.

  • ▶Performance boost for mobile.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1780332
MacOS Depot 1780333
LinuxOS Depot 1780334
