Artist Life Simulator update for 20 January 2022

Patch 7: regular update

Patch 7: regular update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds new visuals to the main menu, increases the variety of certain action results and fixes a number of issues, also providing behind-the-scenes upgrades to overall game stability.

  • New, ever-changing visuals in the main menu.
  • Minor balance improvements
  • Victory fade animation is now white
  • Fixed game not being able to start if Windows language is Turkish
  • Fixed an issue that hovering a card on board didn't properly highlight suitable card slots for paintable cards
  • Fixed screen fade animation stuttering on game load (and in other similar situations)

