Patch 7: regular update

This update adds new visuals to the main menu, increases the variety of certain action results and fixes a number of issues, also providing behind-the-scenes upgrades to overall game stability.
- New, ever-changing visuals in the main menu.
- Minor balance improvements
- Victory fade animation is now white
- Fixed game not being able to start if Windows language is Turkish
- Fixed an issue that hovering a card on board didn't properly highlight suitable card slots for paintable cards
- Fixed screen fade animation stuttering on game load (and in other similar situations)
Changed files in this update