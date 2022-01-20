Patch Notes 20/01/2022

- New system of squad strength for rating mode and PvP+. We will be grateful if you try out the new selection system and share the results
- New mode - Protection of the object. This mode has a higher launch chance and is launched randomly with the help of the contract "Clearing the Area" job on Hard and Expert difficulty
- For players who received the old rewards (Season 1) of the Battle Pass at the start of Season 3, the rewards have been reset (while retaining the received rewards) in order to correctly receive the new rewards
- Interactive objects have been added to the maps near the artifact - these are objects that can be destroyed and receive area damage using various adverse effects
- The "Scramble" contract now only starts with an entire squad
- Now, weapons from the Battle Pass will be added to containers and special offers after 56 days (before 28)
- Weapons from the Battle Pass will now be added to the syndicate store after 56 days
- Laser weapons received +1 damage and crit damage
- Minor GUI fixes
- Minor bug fixes on maps
