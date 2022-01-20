v 0.9.5 - Sweden, Iceland and Map Improvements

Hey Vikings,
As mentioned in our previous post, we had some issues which forced us to delay the release, but we are 100% on track for valentine's day!
This Update brings us a huge step toward the release.
- Add Sweden with 100% content
- Add Iceland with 100% content
- Improved UI on the map
- Improved Controller Support (switching between mouse, keyboard & controller)
- This release includes the final boss 😍
We're really excited about the release on valentine's day and can't wait to get this game into your hands!
Changed files in this update