v 0.9.5 - Sweden, Iceland and Map Improvements

Hey Vikings,

As mentioned in our previous post, we had some issues which forced us to delay the release, but we are 100% on track for valentine's day!

This Update brings us a huge step toward the release.

Add Sweden with 100% content

Add Iceland with 100% content

Improved UI on the map

Improved Controller Support (switching between mouse, keyboard & controller)

This release includes the final boss 😍

We're really excited about the release on valentine's day and can't wait to get this game into your hands!