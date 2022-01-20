 Skip to content

Doki Doki Ragnarok update for 20 January 2022

v 0.9.5 - Sweden, Iceland and Map Improvements

Hey Vikings,

As mentioned in our previous post, we had some issues which forced us to delay the release, but we are 100% on track for valentine's day!

This Update brings us a huge step toward the release.

  • Add Sweden with 100% content
  • Add Iceland with 100% content
  • Improved UI on the map
  • Improved Controller Support (switching between mouse, keyboard & controller)
  • This release includes the final boss 😍

We're really excited about the release on valentine's day and can't wait to get this game into your hands!

