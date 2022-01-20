 Skip to content

Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzle update for 20 January 2022

DLC Released! Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzles - Mandalas Part 1 DLC

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1881780/Master_of_Pieces__Jigsaw_Puzzles__Mandalas_Part_1_DLC/

15 Incredible pictures!

A mandala is a sacred symbol of harmony, unity, and integrity of the universe, the world, and man in this world.

Nature itself likes to draw mandalas. These are the blossoming flowers of daisies or sunflowers, seashells, snowflakes, tree rings, spider webs, or water rings.

Immerse yourself in a world of relaxation with the challenging and exciting puzzles from Mandalas pack

