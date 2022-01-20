 Skip to content

Retrievable update for 20 January 2022

Minor update 20 January 2022

Hi everyone,

This is the first update for the game.

Changes:

Feature:

  • The player flashes when picking up an item.
  • Changed the way the game progress is saved. It is much harder now to cheat by editing the save file. Note: an in-game "Enable cheats" might be implement down the road. Probably in the form: finish the game one time to be able to enable cheats.

Aesthetics:

  • The player color has been changed to green.
  • Main menu small uplift.
  • Other minor improvements.

You test as much as you can but some bugs still might slip through. You can submit a bug on the game community hub here: Submit a bug

Until the next update we wish you: Happy gaming !

