Minor update 20 January 2022

Hi everyone,
This is the first update for the game.
Changes:
Feature:
- The player flashes when picking up an item.
- Changed the way the game progress is saved. It is much harder now to cheat by editing the save file. Note: an in-game "Enable cheats" might be implement down the road. Probably in the form: finish the game one time to be able to enable cheats.
Aesthetics:
- The player color has been changed to green.
- Main menu small uplift.
- Other minor improvements.
You test as much as you can but some bugs still might slip through. You can submit a bug on the game community hub here: Submit a bug
Until the next update we wish you: Happy gaming !
Changed files in this update